17-25 named storms could form during 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA predicts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NOAA National Weather Service released its 2024 Atlantic hurricane season outlook Thursday morning.

The Climate Prediction Center said the season could bring above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin. Forecasters are predicting an 85% chance of above-normal season,10% near-normal season and 5% below-normal season.

Experts said the above-normal activity is due to several factors, including near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, development of La Nina conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear, all of which tend to favor tropical storm formation.

In addition, they are predicting a range of 17-25 named storms. They believe eight to 13 of those named storms will become hurricanes and four to seven of the storms will be category 3 or stronger.

"With another active hurricane season approaching, NOAA's commitment to keeping every American informed with life-saving information is unwavering," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. "AI-enabled language translations and a new depiction of inland wind threats in the forecast cone are just two examples of the proactive steps our agency is taking to meet our mission of saving lives and protecting property."

FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks said the severe weather we're already experiencing across the nation is a reminder about safety, being prepared and being proactive.

"Severe weather and emergencies can happen at any moment, which is why individuals and communities need to be prepared today. Already, we are seeing storms move across the country that can bring additional hazards like tornadoes, flooding and hail. Taking a proactive approach to our increasingly challenging climate landscape today can make a difference in how people can recover tomorrow."

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and ends on November 30, however, storms have formed before the start of the season and after it ends.