House on Outer Banks collapses into ocean

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the North Carolina coast, another house has fallen into the ocean.

The house in the 24000 block of Ocean Drive was unoccupied and collapsed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared a photo of the debris left behind after the sea claimed the house in Rodanthe.

Clean-up is underway. A one-mile section of beach was closed, and because debris in the ocean is expected to drift. Authorities advise visitors to avoid beaches north of Sea Haven Drive into the southern portion of Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

This is the sixth house to collapse along the Outer Banks in the past four years, the first happening in May 2020.