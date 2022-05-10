Traffic

Part of highway through Outer Banks closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to road conditions

Part of highway through Outer Banks closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to road conditions

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation said part of NC 12 is still closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to water and sand covering sections of the roadway.

Authorities have also closed part of the beach in Rodanthe because of two collapsed houses at Cape Hatteras along Ocean Drive.

The first one collapsed on Monday and left debris across miles of beach. Volunteers have organized a beach cleanup for Tuesday. Authorities are warning visitors to be careful on the beach and in the ocean along Hatteras Island.

Now that a second house has damage, the Superintendent of Eastern North Carolina's National Parks is warning homeowners that more could collapse.

In Buxton and Hatteras, while the road is still passable, there is deep water and sand on the roadway. Transportation officials are telling drivers to not use the roadways unless it is absolutely necessary.

Crews will be working to clear the roads throughout the day as long as conditions permit and they hope to be finished sometime on Tuesday.
