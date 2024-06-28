Outer Banks becoming graveyard for homes collapsing due to erosion caused by stronger storms

Sand that once provided a foundation for beachfront homes is being washed away at an accelerated pace.

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Outer Banks are a special place unique to North Carolina, but they are becoming more of a graveyard for homes that were built too close to ever impeding waters of the Atlantic.

Sand that once provided a foundation for those homes is being washed away due to erosion that has accelerated due to stronger storms in a changing climate.

"Well back then there was a very wide beach and a double dune line, and it's like oh this is great but you know the storms over time have taken their toll," said Scott Sirrine who built a home in Rodanthe.

Just in the past 4 years there have been 6 homes all in Rodanthe that have collapsed some during storms.

Dario DeRentis works construction in the Outer Banks and most of his work on homes is little more set back from the water line and out of harm's way.

Others are in a precarious spot, even before they inevitably fall.

"Once the septic tanks get washed out, they'll condemn it, they come out here and condemn it right away," said DeRentis.

Even homeowners sandwiched between homes that are either gone or condemned and have water up to their front door still try and squeeze more life out of them.

It's why the Superintendent of the National Park Service covering Cape Hatteras launched a pilot program to buy up some of the homes to tear them down. It's all voluntary, they have to pay market value and have to have homeowners who want to sell.

"We had to have willing sellers' houses that were essentially in the ocean at high tide every day. We found the money to purchase those properties. We removed the houses completely, demolished them completely and restored the beach. And if we went out to that location today, you wouldn't have much to see because it would just be a beautiful beach," said David Hullac with the U.S. National Park Service.

They've successfully bought two homes and want to see the state fund the program even more.

"Climate change and sea level rise may exacerbate this problem, but this phenomenon that we're seeing of loss of beach and erosion on oceanfront properties is something that is common on all barrier islands," he said.

But as seasons change, some are still willing to float with the tides. Even if it means going down with the ship.

"I love it down here, I came down here in high school to surf, and I'm still surfing. We're gonna stay. No matter what," said Sirrine.