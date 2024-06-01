Beach reopens after cleanup of Outer Banks house collapse

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A section of a beach along the Outer Banks reopened Saturday morning two days after the cleanup of a collapsed house.

On Tuesday, an unoccupied house collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean. About one mile of the beach along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks was closed.

Photos show a couch, furniture and pieces of the home scattered across the shoreline following the collapse.

This is the sixth house to collapse along the Outer Banks in the past four years.

National Seashore employees moved dozens of pickup truckloads of debris to a nearby parking lot the following days. The public was invited to help employees and a contractor hired by the house owner.

The National Park Service advises beachgoers to wear hard-soled shoes and avoid debris as some pieces are still washing ashore.

