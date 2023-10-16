National Park Service buys threatened homes in Outer Banks to protect beaches

The NCDOT said NC 12 is still closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to deep water and sand covering sections of the roadway.

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Parks Service (NPS) bought two homes on the North Carolina Outer Banks.

The homes are in danger of collapsing due to beach erosion. Homes on the Outer Banks have collapsed recently due to erosion, and the debris then causes dangers in the water and along the coast.

NPS spent more than $700,000 to buy homes that are in danger at market value. That money came from the Land and Water Conservation Fund; none of the money used came from taxpayer dollars.

NPS said the purchase of homes represents a new chapter in addressing at-risk oceanfront properties. The new chapter allows NPS to be proactive in stopping houses from collapsing. NPS can now buy the homes and get contractors to demolish them safely before they are swallowed by the sea.