How NC emergency management prepares for hurricanes, tropical storms; how you can too

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the new Atlantic Hurricane season arrives, ABC11 is giving you a behind-the-scenes look at who's looking out for the safety of people across North Carolina and ways to prepare for major storms for you and your family.

When it comes to deciding what part of the state needs to evacuate, those decisions are made at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker was with Emergency Management operators from around the state as they gathered to discuss new strategies.

Justin Graney is the chief of External Affairs and Communications for North Carolina Emergency Management and while we do focus on hurricanes, Graney says it's important to keep in mind that tropical storms can be just as catastrophic.

"As you're well aware, it only takes one storm, and it can have massive impacts on North Carolina. And it may not be the traditional category 3, 4, or 5 hurricane. A tropical storm can have major impacts on our state."

Though they staff the Emergency Management desk 24/7 365, Graney says the same things they are looking at are available to you right on your home device.

"We have several tools that are readily available to the public as well as our local partners and our local emergency management offices, that help to inform those decisions."

Is your area at risk for flooding?

One of those available tools is called FIMAN, or the Flooding Inundation and Mapping Alert Network. It uses over 600 different gauges that have been set up across our state.

You can set up alerts for your particular area.

You can use this tool to see what different flooding scenarios may be headed your way when a hurricane is bearing down on our region. Remember, it's only a tool and you need to listen to local authorities to get a better picture of what is happening in your neighborhood.

Additionally, the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will help you stay weather aware.

"In public safety, the more information people have to make decisions that are the right decisions for their family and for their own safety is important. So, we don't want to have those tools behind a wall where we are not allowing others to use them," Graney said.

Those tools are only part of the equation when it comes to safety. Preparing your home and having an emergency disaster kit is also highly recommended.

Prepare for tomorrow's storm today

Make sure you have a disaster kit for you and everyone who lives in your home for THREE to SEVEN days.



To-Go-Bag - Make an overnight bag so if you have to leave quickly, you are ready to go. In it put a change of clothes, bottle of water, flashlight, and important documents.

Zip-Lock Bags: You can use these for all kinds of things. Put your important documents into the bag and seal it up. Then put it in your to-go bag.

Also, fill some of them 3/4 full and stick them in your freezer. The tighter your freezer is packed, the longer it will stay cool when the power goes out. Plus, it will give you more fresh water to drink as they melt.

Cash: Put some in one of those handy Ziploc bags and stick it in the to-go bag. ATMs may not work, and you never know what you might need to purchase.

A Map: Your GPS may not work, especially if roads are flooded, and you have to leave. A real map can help you find alternative routes.

Flashlight(s) and Radio: Make sure you have at least one of each. LED lights will last longer. And make sure to have lots of batteries for when they run out. If you can purchase a crank flashlight and radio. You'll be glad you have it if the batteries run out.

Toilet Paper: And other personal hygiene items. Stores may not be open, and you'll be glad you have it. Store these items on the highest floor of the house to keep them dry as long as possible.

Extra Keys: Put one in your documents Ziploc and give one to someone else, so you have a way to get back in if you evacuate quickly.

Disinfectant and Cleaning Supplies: It's never too early to stock up on these now. Then you have them after the storm, and possibly before any stores can reopen

First Aid Kit: Think About Having these items if you don't have a pre-made Emergency Kit.

Prescriptions: If you are on prescription medications, make sure you have enough for at least 2 weeks. Pharmacies may not be open, or, if you get that medicine via the US Postal Service, it may be interrupted.

Additional items to keep on hand



Antiseptic Solution for cuts and abrasions to keep infection at bay. Flood water can be full of all kinds of nastiness.

Allergy Medicine: Flood waters can introduce things that you may not have been exposed to before. This can knock you down with an unexpected allergic reaction.

Mosquito Repellent: Flood waters, or standing water, can create some serious mosquito problems.

Hand Sanitizer: Running water and soap may not be available. Try to use at least a kind that has 60% alcohol.

Sunscreen: You may be stuck outside for long periods of time if you are without power and ventilation.

Gauze, Bandages, Adhesive Tape: Cuts and scrapes will need to be covered with a number of germs floating around, so have lots of sizes available.

First Aid Instructions: If you or someone in the family don't know how to do the Heimlich, CPR, or Basic First aid, print the instructions now, put them in a Ziploc and stick them in your kit.

