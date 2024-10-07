Back and forth on North Carolina insurance rate hike continues at Department of Insurance hearing

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is pushing back against the state rate bureau after they asked for a hike in insurance rates.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The back-and-forth over a proposed insurance rate hike for North Carolina homeowners continued Monday. Attorneys and representatives from the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) and the North Carolina Rate Bureau (NCRB) met at an NCDOI building to hold a hearing on the proposed rate increase.

Months ago, the bureau proposed an average rate increase of more than 42% across the state. In some coastal counties, the rate increase proposal was more than 90 percent.

The proposed rate increase hearing comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on western North Carolina. The proposed hike was submitted months before Helene and the proposed increases in western North Carolina were substantially lower than coastal communities. In addition, the amount each person pays for home insurance will not necessarily increase the same as the rate.

What each person pays for their insurance depends on many factors. Experts said to wait and see what happens with the rate increase debate and then to contact your insurance agent for specifics about how your plan will change.

NCDOI Commissioner Mike Causey has publicly opposed the rate bureau's proposal. In a video released in September, Causey said, "As your Commissioner, I take my consumer protection role seriously. That's why I've said 'no' every time the Rate Bureau has asked for an increase, and I'll continue to fight for lower rates for all North Carolinians."

North Carolina is a rate bureau state; which means the NCDOI does not set insurance rates. Rather, the planning committee and governing committee for the rate bureau meets to discuss rate hikes before submitting their recommendations to the NCDOI. The NCRB represents the more than 100 insurance companies that do business in North Carolina.

"Here in North Carolina today, our homes are being subjected to damage from all kinds of perils, and especially catastrophic storms that are getting worse and worse," NCRB attorney Mickey Spivey said during opening statements Monday.

The last homeowners insurance rate filing was in November 2020.

"The Rate Bureau's filing shows, and the evidence we present during this hearing will show, that homeowners insurance rates here in North Carolina today are severely inadequate," Spivey said. "That is what the data tells us, and that is what the marketplace is telling us. That is why the rate filing before you in this hearing is requesting an increase of 42.2%. That's a big number, but that is what is needed. And we here in North Carolina are not alone."

The hearing is expected to last several weeks.