2 NC middle schools to have extra security after juvenile charged with making social media threats

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile is facing charges after authorities said they made threats of mass violence toward two Edgecombe County schools on social media. Acting on tips, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office confirms that a juvenile is facing charges for making threats on social media.

According to Edgecombe County Public Schools and the sheriff's office, the threat was made on Saturday toward West Edgecombe Middle School and J.W. Parker Middle School.

The district said a juvenile was identified and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

The sheriff's office said additional officers will be at both middle schools as a precaution on Monday.

"This measure is being taken to provide additional reassurance and maintain a safe environment for everyone," the district wrote on social media. "We extend our sincere gratitude to the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for their swift and effective response in handling this situation. Their support and cooperation have been invaluable."

Read the sheriff's full statement below:

"We want to update you regarding the threats made on social media yesterday to two of our schools, West Edgecombe Middle School and J.W. Parker Middle School. We are pleased to inform you that the issue has been resolved. The juvenile responsible has been identified and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased law enforcement presence at both West Edgecombe Middle School and J.W. Parker Middle School tomorrow to ensure the continued safety and security of our students and staff. This measure is being taken to provide additional reassurance and maintain a safe environment for everyone. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for their swift and effective response in handling this situation. Their support and cooperation have been invaluable. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your school's administration."

The arrest comes days after four people were killed and multiple others were injured in a school shooting at a Georgia high school. The 14-year-old suspect, Colt Gray, a student at Apalachee High School was taken into custody and is facing several charges.

