Be safe this holiday weekend: Toxic algal blooms prompt warnings at Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lake Norman visitors are being urged to exercise caution this Fourth of July weekend as toxic algal blooms continue to impact the area.

Algal blooms, first identified on June 13, have become increasingly prevalent, prompting officials to warn against swimming, boating, or wading in affected waters. It is even caused the cancelation of the "Big Brothers, Big Sisters" annual boating event.

According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DPH), algae is natural in all waterbodies, but certain environmental conditions can cause algal cell growth, leading to algal blooms. Experts emphasized that it is impossible to determine if a bloom is toxic by visual inspection alone, making avoidance the safest option.

Authorities advised visitors and residents to stay updated on water safety advisories and to prioritize health and safety during the holiday weekend.

DPH gives these tips to protect yourself and those around you:



Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.

Avoid handling, cooking, or eating dead fish that may be present.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake, or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

Lake Norman is located about 20 miles north of Charlotte.