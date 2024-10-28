Former president Donald Trump to hold rally in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Republican nominee for president Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Rocky Mount.

The visit will come less than a week away from Election Day in a race that is projected to be a tight one.

Trump will be visiting the state the same day as the Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris makes a stop in Raleigh for a rally.

North Carolina is considered to be a battleground state that could tip the election for either party.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been making multiple stops around the state.

