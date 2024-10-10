3 masked suspects force way onto Enfield school bus, assault student: Police

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Enfield police are investigating a major scare after three masked individuals forced their way onto a school bus and assaulted a student. The bus was carrying almost 30 students home from Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy.

"The bus driver did verbally attempt to keep suspects off the bus," said Enfield Police Chief Eric Johnson. "You're dealing with the unknown. You had three suspects wearing three masks. He may have believed they were armed. That bus driver is elderly and didn't want to get injured."

The incident occurred at the intersection of South McDaniel and East Alsop Street as the driver was letting a student off the bus. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects who were wearing black ski masks and hooded sweatshirts.

According to Johnson, investigators have questions about why the bus driver didn't call 911. He believes this all started as an argument between the victim and the suspects.

All the children were on the bus hollering. 911 Caller

"This one thankfully was just done with fists and hands rather than a gun being present," he said. "I know the kid is shaken up and the mother certainly is."

Eyewitness News received a frantic 911 call moments after a parent hung up with her daughter. She described what she heard while on the phone.

"They were just hollering. All the children were on the bus hollering," she said. "I don't know the address. It's by the car wash. My is on daughter on the bus."

The principal of Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy released this statement online:

First and foremost, I want to assure you that the safety of our students is our top priority. We take the safety and security of our students very seriously. Thankfully, our students were unharmed, and the situation was resolved quickly. We are actively investigating the matter and reviewing our security protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

To reinforce our commitment to safety, we will be conducting a review of our bus procedures with both students and staff. We also encourage you to talk with your children about the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior they may witness or hear.

Enfield police said the suspects will face assault charges when they are arrested.