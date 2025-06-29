Pres. Trump criticizes Sen. Tillis for voting against megabill, threatens primary challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump criticized North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R) for voting against advancing the "One Big Beautiful" bill, which passed 51-49 overnight Saturday.

In a late-night social media post, he praised Senators Rick Scott, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, and Cynthia Lummis for their support, stating, "Tonight, we saw a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate with the 'GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,' but it wouldn't have happened without the Fantastic Work of Senator Rick Scott, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ron Johnson, and Senator Cynthia Lummis. They, along with all of the other Republican Patriots who voted for the Bill, are people who genuinely love our Country!"

In earlier posts, Trump targeted holdouts, including Tillis, who is up for reelection next year in the battleground state. Trump threatened to campaign against Tillis, announcing plans to meet with potential primary challengers.

"Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against "Senator Thom" Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump wrote.

Tillis said he could not support the bill because of Medicaid cuts that he worried would leave many without health care in NC.

A new analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Senate version of the bill would increase by 11.8 million the number of people without health insurance in 2034.

In another post on his social media platform, Trump accused Tillis of grandstanding and said that he was "making a BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!"

ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.