Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It could be a messy commute on Wednesday morning due to the chance of severe weather moving in overnight.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. with damaging straight-line winds, and large hail will be the main threats, but a tornado is possible.

The best chances for severe weather will likely be east of the Triangle. Locally heavy rain will be possible. Most totals will be around 0.25" or less, with isolated higher amounts.

Humidity will drop Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the mid/upper 50s.

Pleasant conditions will linger through the holiday weekend. Historical averages for this time of year are around 80, so we'll be well below average this weekend with highs in the mid/upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

Shower chances could increase again late this weekend as a weak disturbance tracks over the southeast.

