Possible tornado leaves trail of damage in parts of Edgecombe County

A tornado touched down in the Pinetops area Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m.

A tornado touched down in the Pinetops area Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m.

A tornado touched down in the Pinetops area Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m.

A tornado touched down in the Pinetops area Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms Monday night into Tuesday left behind damage across our viewing area.

A possible tornado touched down in the town of Pinetops Tuesday morning around 3:45 a.m. The Pinetops Fire Chief said about six homes were damaged in the storm. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if it was a tornado that ripped through the area.

Savanna Brooks and her kids were sleeping inside one of the homes. Neighbors woke them up by banging on the window.

"We knew there were two small children inside and immediately, we just started screaming and banging on the windows," Amy Robinette said, "just trying to make sure they are okay."

"I looked out the window and saw that our porch was in front of it," Brooks said, "and so I was just shocked that we all just slept through it."

ALSO SEE | Tarboro mother recounts close call as storm brings tree down on her parking spot

Thankfully, no one was injured. The family is staying at a hotel for the time being.

Over in Durham County, fallen trees damaged three townhomes on Hartford Court. No injuries were reported.

Trees downed by an overnight storm in Durham and Orange Counties knock out power and block roads for hours.

About two to four inches will fall across the region, with some areas experiencing more.

SEE LIVE WEATHER RADAR

This prompted several weather alerts in our viewing area, including a Flood Watch and Flood Advisory.

Many across the Triangle have lost power, according to the Duke Energy power outage map.

Wednesday is also a First Alert Day. You can expect scattered storms across our viewing area.