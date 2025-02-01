NC State terminates several Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many students ABC11 spoke to at North Carolina State University had not heard about the announcement from the university.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) have been a hot topic lately. It is a framework to promote fair treatment and full participation of people from groups who have historically been underrepresented or discriminated against such as women, veterans, and minorities.

Under President Donald Trump's new executive order issued on Jan. 20, federal agencies were instructed to eliminate DEI consideration from their processes. Agencies must comply in order to continue to receive federal funding.

As for NC State, the university directed faculty to stop working on any projects that have anything to do with DEI. The school also received a stop work order for all project activities on specific awards.

ABC11 spoke to students on Friday who want to learn more about how the change will impact their day-to-day experience at the university.

"I was watching the inauguration and I saw President Trump was signing executive orders. I guess for NC State I have not heard about that yet. So hopefully they will send us a message and I can look into it more, to actually learn about what they are going to do," said student Ashton Sumpter.

ABC11 reached out to the university to find out more and how this will impact current and future students. We have received a response.