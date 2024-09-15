Angry customer shoots, kills worker at North Carolina Waffle House worker

Investigators say after the man received his food, he walked toward his vehicle and fired two shots at the restaurant hitting an 18-year-old worker.

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Waffle House worker was shot and killed on Friday night after police say a customer became agitated while waiting for his food.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, the incident happened just after 12:40 a.m. at the Waffle House at 1302 Scotland Crossing Dr. near the intersection of Interstate 74 and U.S. 15.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Burlie Dawson Locklear of Red Springs inside the restaurant with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, the customer came to the Waffle House and ordered food. While his food was being prepared, he became agitated and verbally abusive toward the employees. Once the man was given the food, he walked toward his vehicle and fired two shots at the restaurant hitting Locklear. The man then drove away onto Scotland Drive toward West Boulevard.

Authorities are searching for the suspect in the shooting. He is described as a black male, light skin, with long dreads, facial hair including a beard and mustache, 5'8"-5"10", 140lbs-18lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue pullover hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police said he was driving a dark grey color, possibly a 2014 model Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Lt. J. White at 910-276-3211. You can also contact anonymously to Scotland Crimestoppers by downloading the free mobile app P3tips, visiting www.scotlandcountycs.com or calling 910-266-8146.

