Severe weather risk could change Triangle weekend plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A severe weather risk is in place for this Saturday evening and into the night.

The main threats in the Level 1 of 5 risk will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

The front bringing the storms will edge toward us on Friday. It could create some scattered showers and isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday, the front will start to stall. We should expect scattered rain and storms to start developing later in the afternoon across the Triangle, with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

The front will slowly push through as showers and thunderstorms continue, bringing cooler weather for Sunday.

