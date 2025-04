Duke Blue Devils head to San Antonio for Final Four

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke Blue Devils are making their way to San Antonio for the Final Four this weekend.

A send-off party will take place for the team outside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Duke's campus.

The Blue Devils are playing Houston on Saturday night.

ABC11's Travon Miles and Kate Rogerson will be in San Antonio for full coverage of the tournament.