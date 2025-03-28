NCAA tournament | Duke women surge past UNC 47-38 in their first-ever NCAA tourney meeting

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels split two regular-season encounters, but the rubber match comes in the Sweet 16.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVD) -- It's not how you start; it's how you finish.

In the first-ever meeting in the women's NCAA tournament between Duke and North Carolina, it was the Tar Heels who jumped out quickly Friday afternoon, but the Blue Devils who closed strong for a 47-38 win that ended their rival's season and put the Blue Devils (29-7) in the Elite Eight.

Duke found itself down 11-0 to start the game but steadily chipped away to take a second-quarter lead it would never relinquish.

Duke guard Vanessa de Jesus lays in a basket past North Carolina forward Maria Gakdeng on Friday in the Sweet 16 in Birmingham, Alabama. Butch Dill

Oluchi Okananwa scored 12 points off the bench to lead Duke in the low-scoring affair. Ashlon Jackson (10 points) was the only other Blue Devil in double figures.

Okananwa recorded her third double-double of the season, scoring 10 of her 12 in the first half along with 10 rebounds. Toby Fournier, Duke's leading scorer this season who missed the second round with an illness, was held to three points.

The ACC champion Blue Devils got 26 points from their bench compared to North Carolina's six.

Fifth-year senior Alyssa Ustby had nine points on 3 of 10 shooting for the Tar Heels (29-8), who fell short in their attempt to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2014.

The Blue Devils will make their 12th Elite 8 appearance in program history and will play either No. 1 seed and defending champion South Carolina or fourth-seeded Maryland, who were scheduled to play later Friday in Birmingham.

Neither team shot the ball well. Duke shot 31% after missing its first nine field goals. North Carolina went 28% from the field.

Part of it could have been because of familiarity. The teams played each other for the second time this season less than a month ago. North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart said this week that there's an added level of comfort going against a team they just played.

But this was also two of the top defenses in the country going at it, forcing turnovers, errant shots and desperate heaves late in the shot clock at the start of the game.

The two teams have played each other 111 times. North Carolina holds a razor-thin edge, 56-55.

ABC11' Travon Miles and The Associated Press contributed.

