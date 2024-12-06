Duke, UNC women's soccer teams meet in 2024 Women's College Cup semifinal

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 Women's College Cup semifinal features three North Carolina teams battling it out in Cary.

Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Stanford make up the final four teams vying for this year's national championship.

The teams face off Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Wake Forest and Stanford play at 5 p.m. with Duke and UNC slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, tickets for the Duke-UNC showdown are sold out and resale prices on Ticketmaster are all listed at $175 or higher.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels will be playing for the fourth time this season. Duke won the two regular season matchups on their way to being the top seed in the ACC Tournament. But UNC got the better of their rivals in the ACC Tournament semifinal, beating them 2-1 before falling to Florida State in the championship game.

Duke is the No. 1 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The team didn't surrender a single goal in the four games leading to the semifinals.

It's also Blue Devils coach Robbie Church's final season before retirement. Neither he or the Blue Devils have ever won an NCAA championship in women's soccer; the team lost in the 2015 finals to Penn State.

For the Tar Heels, this is the first season without legendary head coach Anson Dorrance at the helm. Dorrance, 73, surprisingly retired days before the start of the season and tapped associate head coach Damon Nahas to lead the team.

Dorrance had been the only head coach in UNC women's soccer history. He won 21 national titles but his latest was back in 2012. The Tar Heels had been to the championship game three times since then but failed to ultimately win the big game.

You can watch all the Women's College Cup semifinal action starting at 5 p.m. Friday on ESPNU or streaming on WatchESPN.

The national championship game will then take place Monday at 7 p.m. It will also be available on ESPNU and WatchESPN