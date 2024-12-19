"Twerking" porch pirates return item to New Jersey home after video of theft posted online

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. -- A pair of package thieves caught on a Ring doorbell camera in South Jersey were apparently upset to find video of their heist posted online.

Gloucester Township Police shared a video from Dec. 9 showing two men approach a home in the Independence Square Townhomes neighborhood in Sicklerville just after 6:30 p.m. In the doorbell video, one porch pirate in a white hoodie grabs a package from the front door while the other person taunts the camera by "twerking" before they both run away.

Police said items in the package, which included baby items and several glasses, were valued at $74.

According to the department, the homeowner posted video of the theft on the Ring Neighbors app to warn nearby residents to be on the lookout.

It seems that the sticky-fingered duo somehow found out that the footage was posted online because they returned to the same house two nights later.

In another clip shared by police from Dec. 11, one of the suspects, wearing a sweatshirt that says "Hollywood" along the bottom, runs up to the camera and holds up their phone with the original theft video on the screen. "Come on, not cool!" the thief says into the camera. "That's my a-- on the internet!"

The suspect runs away but minutes later returns yet again to return one of the stolen glass vases - which was broken.

"You can't make this stuff up," police said.

Gloucester Township Police are looking for help identifying the two individuals who have seen the videos. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 856-228-4500 or leave a tip using their anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560.