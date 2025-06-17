New trailer shows Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox in new Hulu series 

Trailer alert: We're getting a sneak peek at Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox in "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," premiering Aug. 20 on Hulu.

We're getting our first look at the new limited series "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox."

The series is "inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free," according to the official synopsis.

"Tell Me Lies" star Grace Van Patten plays Knox. In the teaser, seen in the video player above, she can be heard saying, "Many people think they know my story, but now it's my turn to tell it."

The eight-episode series also stars Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei. It's created and executive produced by KJ Steinberg ("This Is Us"). Knox herself is also listed as executive producer with her producing partner Chris Robinson, along with Warren Littlefield, Monica Lewinsky and Michel Uppendahl.

The first two episodes of "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" premiere August 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays.

