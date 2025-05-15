The six-part series highlights five women "risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle "

'Not Her First Rodeo' shines light on Elite Female Bull Riders

"You want to be a pro rider, that's what you're working towards." A new docu-series lets female bull riders take center stage. "Not Her First Rodeo" premieres May 22 on Freeform and streams June 6 on Hulu.

"You want to be a pro rider, that's what you're working towards." A new docu-series lets female bull riders take center stage. "Not Her First Rodeo" premieres May 22 on Freeform and streams June 6 on Hulu.

"You want to be a pro rider, that's what you're working towards." A new docu-series lets female bull riders take center stage. "Not Her First Rodeo" premieres May 22 on Freeform and streams June 6 on Hulu.

"You want to be a pro rider, that's what you're working towards." A new docu-series lets female bull riders take center stage. "Not Her First Rodeo" premieres May 22 on Freeform and streams June 6 on Hulu.

ABC News Studios, Freeform and Hulu are looking to lasso you into a new documentary series.

"Not Her First Rodeo" takes viewers inside the world of professional bull riding.

According to the official synopsis, "the series follows the Elite Lady Bull Riders, five remarkable women battling in and out of the arena, risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time. The women highlighted are Jorden Halvorsen, Catalina Langlitz, Renata Nunes, Athena Rivera and Alexia Huffman."

In the trailer, the founder of the Elite Lady Bull Riders, Jordan Halvorsen, is heard saying she started the organization "to give women a space in bull riding."

"You want to be a pro rider. That's what you're working towards."

See the full trailer in the video player above.

The first two episodes of "Not Her First Rodeo" premiere May 22 on Freeform and the entire series will stream June 6 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News Studios, Freeform, Hulu and this ABC station.