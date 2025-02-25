Carolina Panthers won't re-sign longtime starter Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson said after the season he wanted to finish his NFL career as a member of the Carolina Panthers, but the organization is moving in a different direction.

The team has informed the 30-year-old he is free to enter free agency.

"We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons,'' general manager Dan Morgan said Monday in a statement. "Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them.

"We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career.''

Thompson has been limited to only six games the past two seasons due to injuries. His 2024 season ended with a torn Achilles in a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He broke an ankle in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Thompson, the 25th pick of the 2015 draft by Carolina, was a five-time captain for the team. He had a career-high 135 tackles in 2022 and is fourth on the team's all-time tackle list with 741. He trails only Luke Kuechly (1,092), Thomas Davis (1,077) and Mike Minter (771).

Thompson helped Carolina reach the Super Bowl in his first season and was hopeful he could be a part of the rebuild of an organization that has had seven straight losing seasons.

"Yeah, I want to end my career here,'' Thompson said in January. "Be one of those guys in history that played with one team. But it's up to them. These two injuries ... it happens. All I can do get better and come back strong.''

