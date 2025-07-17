Carolina Hurricanes open at home as NHL schedule revealed

The Hurricanes have started the season at home in eight of the past nine seasons.

The Hurricanes have started the season at home in eight of the past nine seasons.

The Hurricanes have started the season at home in eight of the past nine seasons.

The Hurricanes have started the season at home in eight of the past nine seasons.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Hockey League released the 2025-26 schedule, and the Carolina Hurricanes will open the season in a familiar place: The Lenovo Center.

The Hurricanes have started the season at home in eight of the past nine seasons. Carolina has won four of the last five season openers at home.

The quest for the Stanley Cup begins Oct. 9 -- a Thursday -- against the New Jersey Devils.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE (.pdf)

The Canes get 10 Saturday games at Lenovo Center this season, up from seven last year.

The team will also get its longest home stand since 2021 with a seven-game stretch at Lenovo Center from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9.

Carolina will play at home on New Year's Day for just the second time in franchise history. The Canes will host the Montreal Canadiens that day.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App