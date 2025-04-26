NC Board of Elections approves almost 100 student, employee IDs for use in 2025-2026 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Board of Elections approved almost 100 student and employee identification cards for use in the 2025 municipal elections and 2026 primary and general elections.

The approval includes student IDs for all UNC System schools and many other colleges and universities. It also includes employee IDs for many educational institutions, some county and local governments, and charter schools.

The board said all approved IDs will have a photo that can be used to confirm a person's identity when they check in to vote.

Approved IDs will be valid for use as a voter's photo ID until Dec. 31, 2026. All previous ID approvals expired on Dec. 31, 2024.

North Carolina's Municipal elections will be held in September, October, and November. Next year, the primary is in March and the general election is in November.

Fr a list of approved IDs, visit here.

