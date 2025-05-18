Nash County man wins more than $200,000 in instant lottery game: 'I was just stunned'

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Nash County man had the experience of a lifetime after he won more than $200,000 in a digital instant jackpot lottery game.

"I was trying to catch my breath," Nashville resident William Carroll told the NC Lottery. "I was just stunned."

Carroll, who won the $202,012 jackpot, said he told his wife the news right away.

"I called her and told her, 'Meet me in Raleigh,'" he said. "We are going to enjoy this."

Carroll played $30 and won the top level "Epic" jackpot in the Wheel of Bonuses game, a digital instant game featuring a progressive jackpot that can be won at any time.

"I've never experienced anything like that," he said. "I was pumped."

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Carroll took home $144,953. He said he plans to use the money to pay bills.

Alabama truck driver wins NC lottery prize

A truck driver from Alabama also took home a big lottery prize while driving through North Carolina.

Jonathan Hodge of Luverne, Ala., decided to play a North Carolina Cash 5 ticket and won a $120,000 jackpot.

"It was pretty cool," he told the NC Lottery.

Hodge bought his Quick Pick ticket using Online Play.

"I've always said, 'When it's my time, then it's my time," he said. "I kept reading it over and over."

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Hodge took home $86,109.

"Now I'll have a nice little cushion," he said.

Hodge plans to use his winnings for a down payment on a house.