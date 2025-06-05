North Carolina families 'extremely worried' over Trump Administration's new travel ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hadeel Hamoud is the Triangle community organizer for the statewide organization Muslim Women For.

She explained the grassroots movement was founded during the first Trump Administration, when the initial travel ban was put into effect. Now, there is a new ban that could impact her relatives trying to make their way to the United States from Sudan.

"I haven't even gotten a chance to talk to them and see," she said. "This is definitely Muslim Ban 2.0."

Travel will be banned from 12 countries, mostly in the Middle East and Africa, starting Monday.

The White House said the countries lack proper vetting, fail to share identity and threat information, or exhibit high visa overstay rates.

President Trump spoke out on the measure Thursday in the Oval Office.

"Why now? I can say that it can't come soon enough. We want to keep bad people out of our country," said Trump.

Hamoud said her family is currently in Egypt and explained that all they want is to live in a safe place.

"Extremely worried about them no longer being able to arrive here," she said. "They've escaped. They've been displaced multiple times, and they have family here, and it's devastating for us not to be able to reunite with them."

Hamoud said the organization is mobilizing with the new travel ban.

Previously, the organization provided outreach in the community and held some demonstrations.