NC firefighter killed, 2 injured in ATV accident during training exercise

MONTREAT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina firefighter lost their life on Saturday during a training exercise.

According to a press release, the incident happened an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in the town of Montreat.

One member of the Riceville Volunteer Fire Department succumbed to their injuries. Two other members were also injured and taken to a hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

"The Riceville Volunteer Fire Department is devastated by this loss and stands in solidarity with the family and loved ones of our fallen firefighter," the department said.

