NC Gov. Josh Stein sends aid to Kentucky following severe flash flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has sent aid to Kentucky following severe flash flooding that killed at least eight people over the weekend.

Stein posted to X on Sunday that he deployed swift water rescue and other teams from NC to support their emergency management needs in Kentucky while continuing to monitor the situation in NC.

"As we continue to monitor storms across much of NC today, my heart is with Kentucky as it navigates this unprecedented flooding. Neighbors showing up for each other is the North Carolina way - Kentucky was here for us during Helene, and now it's our turn to return the favor," Stein said.

In Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency in advance of the heavy rainfall, areas across the state saw widespread flooding throughout the day. The entire state "is under significant threat from midnight to 4 a.m.," Beshear said in a post on X on Saturday afternoon.

Beshear also said he had written to President Donald Trump "requesting an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky due to the severe weather and impacts across our state," which would release federal funds to aid the response.

The governor said he had also spoken to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the acting director of FEMA.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said its river patrol and diving teams were working with local fire departments to conduct water rescues "throughout the city," with almost 30 such rescues completed and more expected. Authorities in Simpson County, Kentucky, also reported water rescues.

Areas along the border between Kentucky and Tennessee reported the highest reported rain totals, with between 4 and 7 inches of rain.