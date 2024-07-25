NC State Highway Patrol trooper saves baby who wasn't breathing, parents arrested

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State trooper is being hailed a hero for jumping into action to save a baby who wasn't breathing.

On Saturday afternoon, Trooper Hunter Eagle was on patrol in Rowan County when a call came in for a cardiac arrest.

According to the caller, the family woke up to find an 11-month-old baby girl not breathing.

Eagle, who was seconds away, drove quickly to the home, where the mother frantically met him in the driveway.

"As I pull into the driveway, there is a mom carrying out her 11-month-old in her arms, screaming saying, 'please help my baby, she's not breathing,'" he told ABC11 affiliate WSOC.

Eagle quickly took the child from her parents and performed CPR.

"You hear stories of, you know, you need to be ready for that time when that parent gives you their baby and says, 'hey, help my baby, I can't do anything,'" he said. "And nothing prepares you for that until you're in that moment."

Inside the trailer where the family was staying, deputies said they found drug paraphernalia such as uncapped syringes and drug residue.

The parents, Jamie Robertson and James Danielson, were arrested after admitting to injecting fentanyl before falling asleep with their baby in the bed.

Investigators said the baby was administered Narcan after they said they believed drugs contributed to her heart.

The baby was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Department of Social Services is now assisting with the case.

The parents are being held in the Rowan County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Eagle received a Lifesaving Award from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for his efforts.