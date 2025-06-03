North Carolina teen arrested in connection to mass shooting at SC boat party

The shooting happened around a boat dock near the Intracoastal Waterway.

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WTVD) -- A second arrest has been made in connection to the South Carolina mass shooting.

A 16-year-old male from North Carolina was taken into custody, Horry County Police Department said, in connection to the May 25 boat party shooting in Little River.

The juvenile will face charges of eight counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an unlawful person, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He will be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, SC.

Authorities will not release his identity, as state law exempts the disclosure of juveniles involved in criminal cases.

This follows the May 29 arrest of Shawon Shamarion Williams, 19, in Lake County, Illinois. Williams is expected to be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Once charged, he will be extradited to Horry County.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

HCPD encourages anyone with information or materials relevant to the investigation to contact the crime tip line at 843-915-8477 or crimetips@horrycountysc.gov.