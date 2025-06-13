Military community braces for rising tensions in the Middle East

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Members of the veteran community in Fayetteville told ABC11 it is their duty to stay ready.

A memo was sent from the White House early Thursday evening:

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Members of the military community in North Carolina spoke with ABC11 about how they are feeling amid the rising tensions in the Middle East.

Michael Gillis, who retired from the Army after 37 years of service, said soldiers' bags are always packed and their mind are always sharp and ready.

"it's our business to be prepared," said Gillis, Cumberland County Veterans Council. "That's what we do. I've been out here at Fort Bragg and... stationed out at Campbell and around the world with readiness organizations where we just knew we had to be prepared and when any mission came up... it was a second nature for us to do what we had to do."

Another important note Gillis mentioned, is the support from military families. Spouses and children give our service members confidence to handle their job.

The State Department has also launched a Middle East Task Force, focused on potentially evacuating American citizens from the region.

RELATED | Israel strikes dozens of targets in Iran, including nuclear program: IDF