Frontier Airlines contractors terminated after viral incident with customer at RDU airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A viral video circulating on social media has led to the termination of several people working for Frontier Airlines.

The video was taken by a passenger who said things got "out of hand" when he was hit with an unexpected $25 fee to check in with an agent. It shows the employees working at the Frontier Airlines counter arguing with the man and refusing to let him check in for his flight.

According to the New York Post, the man was flying from Raliegh Durham airport (RDU) to Boston and arrived at the airport about 50 minutes prior to his flight, missing the airline's check-in window which passengers to pay a fee if they fail to check-in at least an hour before their flight.

After an argument, the man in the video agrees to pay the fee; however, an employee still refuses to check him in.

A Frontier Airlines representative told ABC11 that they are aware of the incident and said they have been in contact with the customer.

The airline also said, "The employees, who work for a third-party contractor, are no longer associated with the Frontier account."