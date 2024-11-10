Teens gather for North Carolina Youth Climate Summit this week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina teens will gather for the fourth North Carolina Youth Climate Summit (YCS) this week in Durham.

The two-day event will feature workshops facilitated by community leaders, organizers and scientists at the Museum of Life and Science. YCS will also include special addresses from Mayor Leonardo Williams and Jennifer Mund, the North Carolina assistant secretary of clean energy economic development.

According to the museum's website, it will help high school students "become leaders of change working towards a more sustainable future" in their communities and beyond.

I'm inspired by the brilliant young minds leading the way at the Youth Climate Summit Carly Apple, Museum of Life & Science

"Our world is being reshaped by the effects of climate change," Carly Apple, the vice president for education and engagement at the museum, said. "Global reports highlight the urgent need for climate action, and this generation is rising to the challenge with incredible passion and purpose."

She added: "I'm inspired by the brilliant young minds leading the way at the Youth Climate Summit-they are driving change, and the future feels brighter because of them."

Participants will join teams alongside an adult mentor. The website said this includes high school environmental clubs, youth leadership clubs, scout groups and other action and service-oriented clubs.

YCS is a youth-led event happening on West Murray Avenue.

