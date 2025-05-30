Fire destroys 9 vehicles in business parking lot in Wake Forest: Police

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Fire and Police were called to a business park Friday morning for a vehicle fire.

It happened just after 3:15 at 203 Capcom Avenue, right off of South Main Street.

"Wake Forest Fire was able to get it out pretty quickly," said Bill Crabtree, Communications and Public Affairs Director at the Town of Wake Forest.

Access to the entire building was blocked off, as a HAZMAT team and the Office of the State Fire Marshal were on the scene through early afternoon to survey the scene and ensure the air quality was okay to conduct an investigation.

Nine vehicles belonging to North State Pools were destroyed in the fire.

Nine vehicles belonging to North State Pools were destroyed in the fire on Friday, May 30.

There were no injuries reported, with a town official saying the cause of the fire is unknown, though it started with one vehicle before spreading to others. The fire is not being investigated as a criminal matter.

"Authorities are going to try to find out if there were any surveillance cameras and if there are, take a look at the footage and that will go a long way towards being able to determine what caused the fire," Crabtree said.

Around 2:00 Friday afternoon, all businesses that had been evacuated were cleared to reopen.

An adjacent parking lot was blocked off for the morning, before reopening early afternoon. No other businesses off-property were impacted, and all roads remained open.