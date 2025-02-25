Novant Health AirLink helicopter involved in incident near Pender-New Hanover county line

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An incident involving a medical aircraft happened Monday night in eastern North Carolina.

Few details were available, but the incident involved a Novant Health AirLink chopper.

According to ABC affiliate WWAY, it happened near Sidbury Road and Island Creek Drive near the Pender-New Hanover county line.

A Novant Health spokesperson said three team members were on board the helicopter. All three were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

There were no patients on board, the spokesperson said.

"We are focused on the well-being of the flight crew, their families and our team members," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We are still in the initial response and information-gathering phase at this time and have limited information to share. We appreciate the prompt assistance from all area first responders who are assisting us tonight."