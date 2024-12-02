7-year-old shot in leg while playing in yard in Johnston County

A child is recovering after being shot in the leg on Thanksgiving Day outside a home on Parker Road near Four Oaks.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after being shot on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened on Parker Road near Parkertown Road while several children were playing in the yard outside a home.

An adult outside told the Johnston County Sheriff's Office they heard a "whizzing" sound, according to the JoCo Report, and moments later, a child had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A house was also hit by gunfire.

On Monday, investigators said that someone who was taking target practice nearby fired the shots that struck the child and the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

