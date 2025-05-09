Against the odds, mother and son to share graduation spotlight at NCCU: 'Super proud'

Tamika Stanton and her son Tomantae Stanton-Jones will both receive degrees in a remarkable culmination of parallel academic journeys.

Tamika Stanton and her son Tomantae Stanton-Jones will both receive degrees in a remarkable culmination of parallel academic journeys.

Tamika Stanton and her son Tomantae Stanton-Jones will both receive degrees in a remarkable culmination of parallel academic journeys.

Tamika Stanton and her son Tomantae Stanton-Jones will both receive degrees in a remarkable culmination of parallel academic journeys.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When graduates cross the stage this Saturday at North Carolina Central University, two familiar faces will share an extraordinary milestone: Tamika Stanton and her son Tomantae Stanton-Jones will both receive degrees in a remarkable culmination of parallel academic journeys.

Stanton, already an NCCU graduate, will earn her Master's degree in social work this Saturday, officially becoming what's known as a "Double Eagle" at NCCU. Her son will graduate summa cum laude from Central's Law School during the same ceremonies.

Their path to this shared achievement began nearly two decades ago when Stanton was just 15 years old and a student at Hillside High School in Durham. She became pregnant with Tomantae while she and his father, Leniel Jones, were teenagers.

This is a story for everyone to see. We were young. She was 15. I was 16. And he had every reason to not be where he is right now. And he didn't let that happen. And she didn't let that happen. It's never too late. - Leniel Jones, father of Tomantae

"Being in high school and pregnant was very challenging for me. It was my first real adult decision," Stanton recalled.

Tamika Stanton was a high school teen when she became pregnant with Tomantae. Stanton family

The challenges mounted when Jones' family relocated to Connecticut, where he was subsequently arrested and served three years in prison. Tomantae spent his early childhood without knowing his father.

"When I was 8 years old, I met my dad for the first time," Tomantae said.

Despite these obstacles, Stanton persevered with the support of family, friends, and community. She successfully co-parented with Jones after his release, when he committed to being present in his son's life.

Tomantae didn't get to meet his dad, Leniel Jones, until he was 8 years old, but after a prison stint, Jones was determined to be part of his son's life.

"When I came home, that's when I really wanted to be in his life," Jones explained. "I was young, so I wasn't thinking as far as how important it was."

Their efforts paid off. Tomantae graduated from Hillside High School, just as his mother had, and was honored as a Gates Scholar before attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

While Tomantae excelled in Chapel Hill, Stanton pursued her own academic goals at NCCU, first earning her bachelor's degree. She then continued her education, pursuing a master's in social work.

"My ultimate goal was to be finished before he finished school because I was like, 'Oh, he is killing it. I got to show him that I can do it," she said.

Now, as they prepare to don their caps and gowns for Saturday's ceremonies, both mother and son express pride in their shared accomplishment.

"It's been a long journey. I'd say I'm super proud of my mom," Tomantae said.

Jones, who has transformed his own life after incarceration, is now an entrepreneur with two restaurants in Connecticut and runs a nonprofit mentoring at-risk youth. He'll be watching proudly from the audience on Saturday.

"That's why we're here now, because this is a story for everyone to see," Jones said. "We were young. She was 15. I was 16. And he had every reason to not be where he is right now. And he didn't let that happen. And she didn't let that happen. It's never too late."

Their story stands as a powerful testament to perseverance, family strength, and achievement against the odds.