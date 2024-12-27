Body of fallen Greensboro officer escorted home after shooting at Food Lion

Law enforcement will escort his body from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh to a funeral home in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fallen Greensboro police officer Michael will be brought home Friday

Law enforcement will escort his body from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh to a funeral home in Greensboro, starting around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators are still investigating the shooting of Horan at a Food Lion Monday on Lawndale Drive.

Suspect 34-year-old Tarrell McMillian made his first court appearance on first-degree murder charges Thursday. McMillian was appointed a public defender and is being held without bond until his next court date on March 20.

Horan was hired in 2017 and became a sworn officer in 2018. Greensboro Police Department said he was an "excellent" officer with an outstanding reputation. He was also a husband and father.

Memorials have been set up in Horan's honor at police headquarters. One will be located outside and the other in the main lobby.

The Greensboro Police Officer Association set up a fundraiser online. Donations will go to supporting Horan's family in their time of need.

What we know so far

This was the city's 43rd homicide of 2024.

At 11 a.m., Horan responded to a call at the grocery store just off Interstate 840 in northern Greensboro two days before Christmas. A man was inside the store with a firearm.

He encountered 34-year-old Tarell Isaac McMillian, of Greensboro, and a brief struggle ensued. Authorities say McMillian pulled out a gun and shot the officer. He then got in a car and drove away.

Officer Michael Horan was shot and killed while responding to a threat inside a Food Lion.

Horan did not have time to draw or fire his weapon, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

McMillian was captured about 150 miles away from Duplin County after a high-speed chase.