Ryan Coogler's 'Ironheart': Riri Williams creates an 'iconic' iron suit in new Marvel trailer

Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos star in the Ryan Coogler directed series, launching on Disney+ June 24.

LOS ANGELES -- From executive producer Ryan Coogler comes "Ironheart."

Picking up after the events of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the new Marvel series "Ironheart" follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a young inventor whose "unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

Williams originally joined the MCU in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." An MIT student whose iron suits rivaled those of Tony Stark, Williams' vibranium detector became a coveted invention used by the CIA. When she finds herself threatened by the Talokanil people and the United States government, Williams is approached by the Wakandans and fights in the Talokanil-Wakandan War before returning home.

Now, she's back in Chicago putting her skills to the test in hopes of building something "iconic," she says in the trailer.

"Anyone who's ever accomplished anything iconic in life has had to do some questionable things to get it done," Robbins tells her.

Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos) in Marvel Television's "Ironheart," exclusively on Disney+. Marvel

"Ironheart is such a great character in publishing," said Coogler. "In 2016, Brian Michael Bendis created a character who would be a successor of sorts to the Iron Man legacy. In the comic book, Riri Williams and Tony Stark had a relationship-she was a student at MIT who came from an almost polar opposite background as Tony, but they came together in their passion to better society. Eventually, the character gets her own identity as Ironheart, and other writers like Eve Ewing picked up from there, taking Riri Williams to Chicago."

"The story of Ironheart is not about the mantle of Iron Man getting passed. If anything, it's the opposite, said Brad Winderbaum, executive producer of the series.

Executive producer Zoie Nagelhout added, "It's really about her proving herself and achieving her own legacy."

Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in Marvel Television's "Ironheart," exclusively on Disney+. Marvel

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Chinaka Hodge is head writer. Episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

"Ironheart" launches with a 3-episode premiere at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET June 24 on Disney+.

