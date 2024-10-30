Woman trapped in house fire rescued through window | VIDEO

Firefighters rescued a woman through a small basement window as a fire swept through her home in Medina, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 23.

Dramatic footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office shows crews approaching the burning home, breaking a basement window and, after some difficulty, managing to pull the woman through the tight space and out to safety.

Medina Fire Chief Larry Walters told ABC News 5 Cleveland that firefighters used a multi-purpose pry bar as a stepping-stool to allow the woman to reach to a height in the basement where rescuers could grab a hold and pull her out.

The footage shows the rescued woman calling for crews to save her dog. Her family later said two dogs had died in the blaze, according to local reports.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital and was later released, Cleveland 19 News reported.

Additionally, four sheriff's office employees and two fire personnel were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said.