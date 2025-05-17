Person walking dog finds human remains in Orange County, investigation underway

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said at 2 p.m., deputies responded to Hawk Ridge Road after a person walking a dog found human remains. Hawk Ridge Road is located off Dodsons Crossroad in the southern part of the county, north of Highway 54.

Authorities said investigators are working to identify the remains and the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sergeant K. Goodwin, the lead investigator, at (919) 245-2918. There are no additional details to report at this time; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

