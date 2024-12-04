Shooting at a Northern California elementary school and suspect is dead, sheriff's office says

OROVILLE, Calif. -- A suspected gunman is dead and two students were taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday at a Northern California elementary school, according to authorities.

Deputies were "on scene of an active incident involving a shooting" at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said on the social platform X.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said when deputies arrived at the school they found a man believed to be the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That man is dead.

The sheriff's office says deputies also found two students with gunshot wounds who were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say students are being transported to Oroville Church of the Nazarene where parents can reunite with their children.

A Google Earth view of the Feather River Adventist School in Oroville, Calif. Google Earth

According to the school website, Feather River Adventist School has 33 students enrolled. The school is located roughly 10 miles south of Oroville.

Palermo - home to about 5,500 people - is about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.