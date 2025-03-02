'Wicked' cast is 'popular' on the Oscars red carpet

"Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have hit the Oscars red carpet.
Grande channeled her character Glinda from the blockbuster film, wearing a light pink Schiaparelli gown for the occasion.
Erivo also wore an ode to her 'Wicked' character Elphaba, sporting a sculptural forest green gown.
Erivo (Elphaba) is up for best actress, Grande (Glinda) is up for best supporting actress, and the film also raked in several technical nods.
Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose Thropp, arrived to the Oscars in a sparkling red dress with ruby red shoes.
"Wicked" star Jeff Goldblum hit the carpet in a white blazer, wearing a lilac shirt with floral details underneath. He paired the look with a striking boutonniere.
"Wicked" co-stars Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang also posed for photos on the 2025 Oscars red carpet Sunday night.
Yang wore a fun leather coat with a unique floral design and a ruffled pink shirt underneath.
Slater plays Boq and Yang plays Pfannee in the film.
While neither actor is nominated tonight, "Wicked" is up for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture.
Good Morning America contributed to this report.