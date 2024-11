Cole Mill Road reopens after overnight Durham crash shuts down road in both directions

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cole Mill Road reopened after a Durham crash shut down the road Monday.

Our ABC11 crew on the scene told us a vehicle veered off the road and hit a power pole, bringing multiple lines down.

The road was shut down temporarily in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

