Former NC State kicker Narveson scores first NFL points in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil (WTVD) -- NC State now has bragging rights to a new NFL trivia question.

Former Wolfpack kicker Brayden Narveson became the first National Football League player to score a point in Brazil when he kicked a 31-yard field goal to give the Green Bay Packers a 3-0 lead against the Philadelphia Eagles in their international game Friday night.

Narveson's kick came in the first quarter, He added a 23-yard field goal later in the first to make it 6-0 Packers.

Narveson, a rookie, started off in pro camp with the Tennessee Titans. Though he performed well, the Titans released him before the start of the season. He was picked up by the Packers and won the kicking job.

NC State kicker Brayden Narveson celebrates after making the winning field goal against Virginia as time expired on Sept. 22, 2023, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mike Caudill

At NC State in 2023, Narveson boomed the longest field goal in school history with a 57-yarder at Duke.

He finished the season tied for ninth in the ACC in scoring at 7.1 points per game and made 18 of his 23 attempts.

He also made a game-winning 33-yard field goal at Virginia as time expired.