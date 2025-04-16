Trump DOJ sues Maine in standoff over transgender athletes in women's sports

The Justice Department has filed suit against Maine in an effort to challenge the state's policy regarding transgender athletes competing in girls' and women's sports, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges Maine's policy violates Title IX and stems from a broader effort by the Trump administration to spotlight an issue that they see as politically damaging for Democrats.

"The State of Maine, through its Department of Education, is openly and defiantly flouting federal anti-discrimination law by enforcing policies that require girls to compete against boys in athletic competitions designated exclusively for girls," the lawsuit said. "By prioritizing gender identity over biological reality, Maine's policies deprive girl athletes of fair competition, deny them equal athletic opportunities, and expose them to heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm."

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Bondi announced the lawsuit alongside anti-trans activist Riley Gaines and other parents and students from Maine who have objected to the state's policies regarding transgender athletes.

"The Department of Justice will not sit by when women are discriminated against in sports. This is about sports. This is also about these young women's personal safety," Bondi said in remarks at DOJ. "I met many of these women throughout the past weeks and months, and what they have been through is horrific."

The lawsuit is likely just the first in a series of legal challenges brought by the Trump administration, after Bondi previously sent warning letters in February to state officials in Maine, California and Minnesota ordering them to "comply with federal anti-discrimination laws that require them to keep men out of women's sports."

Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has blasted the Trump administration's efforts to strip federal funding from Maine as executive overreach.

"For decades -- first as a District Attorney, as Attorney General, and now as Governor -- I have fought tirelessly for the rights of women and girls, for the health and well-being of children and families, and defending the Constitution of Maine and the Constitution of the United States," Mills responded in a statement Wednesday. "My Administration and Maine's Attorney General will vigorously defend our state against the action announced today from the Department of Justice," she said.

Earlier, she downplayed the issue of transgender athletes participating in girls' and women's sporting events.

"Because there are two, maybe two, trans athletes competing in Maine schools right now, they decided to shut off funding for the school nutrition program, the school lunch program, entirely," Mills said in an interview this week on CBS affiliate WGME. "The law says if you don't like what a state is doing over here, you can't just take the funds away over here."

In February, meeting with the nation's governors at the White House, Trump discussed his executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports and asked Mills directly, "Are you not going to comply with that?"

She responded that she would comply with state and federal laws.

"Well, I'm -- we are the federal law," Trump said, adding, "Well, you better do it. You better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't."

Mills responded: "See you in court."

"Good," Trump replied. "I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be an easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."