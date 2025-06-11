Revolution and life outside the bunker: 'Paradise' creator gives big season two hints

The new season is currently in production. Season one is streaming on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- "It's really good."

That's the tease "Paradise" creator and showrunner Dan Fogelman gave about season two of the hit Hulu series.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Fogelman as he accepted the Showrunner of the Year award at the inaugural Newport Beach TV Festival, where he was still reveling in the success of "Paradise's" first season.

"It's fun when one of these shows these days catches any slice of the zeitgeist a little bit and when people are watching it at the same time and hypothesizing and fighting about decisions we make in the writers' room," Fogelman said. "We're making entertainment so when we're lucky enough in this day and age to get that moment it's a really exciting feeling for all of us."

Season one followed Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, played by Sterling K. Brown, who protects President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. When Bradford is killed, Collins needs to find out who did it and why. Meanwhile, the audience finds out that the President and a select group of 25-thousand Americans are living in a bunker after a massive catastrophe.

Fans on social media went wild, coming up with theories of what actually happened. Fogelman said he and his team read a lot of them!

"My writers are more into the, like the deep, deep, like, dark web Reddit theories," he revealed. "I heard one that at the end of the season, the murderer was going to be the secretary who the President had left behind and I thought 'that was very smart!'"

Season one ended with the reveal of the President's killer along with some big cliffhangers, including Collins leaving the bunker to search for his wife in the outside world and Sinatra, played by Julianne Nicholson, being shot. So where does that leave us for season two?

"You will see more of Sinatra. She does get out of the hospital bed, so that's a good thing," Nicholson said. "And I think there's a lot more of an understanding of how Paradise came to be, the actual building of it, construction of it and what needed to happen in order for that to unfold."

"We watched the first season where you saw kind of what a city would be like, a bunker would be like, with all the time in the world and all the resources in the world to plan for it. So in the second season, we're going to live still down there and see what happens when revolution is fermented down below. But we're also going to see... for those who may have survived in the outside world, what were their bunkers like," Fogelman teased, "How did other people in the outside world survive?"

Season two is currently filming and Fogelman is hard at work editing the first couple of episodes.

"We're already over half way done shooting and it's really good and Shailene Woodley joins the cast this year and she's extraordinary."

Is she playing someone from the outside world or someone inside the bunker? We'll soon find out. In the meantime, you can catch up on season one of "Paradise."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.